Crime wave?

A number of comments on the record and off that something is new and changing in our “little” part of the world. According to the RCMP most crime is regional in nature and criminals go where there is easy pickin’s.
Most break-ins locally from unlocked vehicles and unsecured premises.
A warning and a suggestion – lock her up.
I try not to analyze emotionally. I understand if you are broken into – you are mad, upset and almost feel like the world is against you.
But until the authorities say the crime rate is way up – it isn’t. I remember a time when crime seemed to be up in the industrial area and council paid for extra security but it resulted in no arrests.
Crime Watch is good, Crimestopper’s is good – the police doing the best they can with the limited resources given to them.
I do not have all the answers – weigh in on it – we need to talk about something other than rain and creeks.
Jack Bennest
Publisher
Comments
Nadine E Evans says
Honestly I can’t feel too much sympathy for a ‘break-in’ if a vehicle is left unlocked. This is why we have locks for our doors and our homes. It does feel invasive, I know, as my vehicle was rifled through in Calgary recently when one of my children was in a hurry and forgot to lock it. My/our fault. The one time it was left unlocked it was targeted. This suggests that people check regularly for an unlocked vehicle. Lesson learned. I don’t expect sympathy. It’s reality and I really don’t think that reality is going to change any time soon. Human nature being what it is, unfortunately. There will always be takers. Just don’t be one of them.