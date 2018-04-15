Crime wave?

A number of comments on the record and off that something is new and changing in our “little” part of the world. According to the RCMP most crime is regional in nature and criminals go where there is easy pickin’s.

Most break-ins locally from unlocked vehicles and unsecured premises.

A warning and a suggestion – lock her up.

I try not to analyze emotionally. I understand if you are broken into – you are mad, upset and almost feel like the world is against you.

But until the authorities say the crime rate is way up – it isn’t. I remember a time when crime seemed to be up in the industrial area and council paid for extra security but it resulted in no arrests.

Crime Watch is good, Crimestopper’s is good – the police doing the best they can with the limited resources given to them.

I do not have all the answers – weigh in on it – we need to talk about something other than rain and creeks.

Jack Bennest

Publisher