Why – not known – maybe media criticism of schedule which excluded Osoyoos

When – now scheduled for Wednesday April 10th – not at OCC – venue to be announced soon

ODN talked to staff at Oliver Town Hall – no answer on details

ODN talked to the new Mayor – Martin Johansen told ODN that a number of people on that committee felt the date was not good

Location to be determined

It’s the new broom in the new year …..