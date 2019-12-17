Crime and Safety committee met today making recommendations to Oliver council

Items heading to Council for budget deliberations in the new year…..

Bylaw Enforcement

The committee recommends funding an (in-house) employee for Bylaw enforcement rather than a contractor

The impact of the revamped bylaw enforcement in-house would mean a budget increase of approximately $80,000 from last year, mainly due to the increase in wages and equipment. It is not appropriate to compare to last year however, because the Town did not receive proposals from contractors given the limited hours in a reactive based service.

An expanded bylaw enforcement service focused on a proactive approach would see approximately 2,660 hours devoted to bylaw enforcement and animal control services. With the proposed increase in hours, staff are in the process of receiving quotes from contractors to compare with the in-house cost of bylaw enforcement and animal control services. (report of Town Management)

Victim Services

The committee recommends that the present Victim Services Co-ordinator have her hours per week increased by 17 on top of the present 18. A Town report states that this increase could cost at least an additional $25 thousand dollars.

Capital Rebate program for those interested in security cameras

The committee recommends that the Town of Oliver institute a program of a $100 grant to any business or residence that can prove the purchase of acceptable security cameras as stated in the bylaw. No budget figure attached to the motion – so Town council would determine just how robust the programme would be in 2020.

Security Cameras for Town owned properties.

The committee recommends a go-slow policy on this subject. A one hundred thousand dollar project was rejected with members recommending more study and a pilot project in the near future

The committee was told of a recent incident of vandalism on a charging station near the old CPR station and not so recent situations at the airport, waste water treatment plant. The committee told that all doors of any structure owned by the Town is monitored with a staff member attending when any alarm goes off.