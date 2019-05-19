Crews hike into the bluffs to save climber

A helicopter was required to rescue a fallen rock climber in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park Sunday.

Emergency crews were called out shortly before noon for a 36-year-old female climber that had fallen about 20 feet in the Grassy Glades area.

The Penticton and District Search and Rescue’s longline helicopter team responded while ground crews from PenSAR and the Penticton Fire Department made the 25-30 minute hike in from the parking lot to the fall site.

“A good joint event between everybody. Good cooperation and communication, everything went extremely well,” said PenSAR search manager Dale Jorgensen.

The fallen climber was conscious and breathing, but suffering from a back and hip injuries. She was taken by helicopter to a waiting ambulance at the Skaha Bluffs parking lot and rushed to hospital.

Source: Castanet

Photo – ODN