Crematorium over heats

,
707 pm Penticton Fire Department responds to dispatch to the area of Barnes and Cherry Avenue
Structure on fire at 1960 Barnes – Credible Cremations
Photo report by Derrick Robson
Comments
pat whalley says
So hard not to come up with many jokes about ovens being left too long but all are very disrespectful and of poor taste, so will just keep them to myself.
These are two great guys making a difficult time as easy as possible so let’s hope there was little damage done and it will soon be business as usual.
Publisher: Two great guys?? Penticton. You might know more.