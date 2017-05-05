Creeks – warm weather, snow melt – a problem ?

Reed Creek flowing high and fast

Reed Creek flow from the Fairview Mtn area – to the highway and down to the basin at Rd 6 and Sawmill Rd. A lot of water.



A check of other creeks, Victoria, Park Rill and Wolf Cub – show lots of water but no problems so far.

***

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a High Streamflow Advisory for the South Interior, Central Interior and South-East BC including:

•South Interior including Mission Creek and small streams and rivers around Princeton, Tulameen, Penticton, Osoyoos, Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops, Salmon Arm and surrounding areas

•Central Interior including the Bonaparte River and small streams around Merritt, Cache Creek, Clinton and surrounding areas

•Boundary including the Kettle River, Granby River and small streams and rivers around Grand Forks and surrounding areas

•South-East BC including small streams and rivers around Castlegar, Kaslo, Nelson, Salmo, Creston, Cranbrook and surrounding areas

A significant transition in weather is happening the Interior of British Columbia through this week as a high pressure system is expected to intensify, bringing seasonally hot temperatures to the region. Day time high temperatures are expected to reach mid-to-upper twenties by Thursday. On Friday, an upper trough is expected to shift into the Interior, bringing showers and rain.

The onset of hot weather will deliver the first significant episode of snow melt from this season’s snow pack. At higher elevations, snow melt is expected to be modest; however mid-elevation melt is expected to be significant with these temperatures. Extremely wet weather has led to soil saturation and increased snow accumulation throughout southern BC over the past month, and will likely exacerbate streamflow response