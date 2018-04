From the south

Testalinda Creek running well

Hester the same

Tinhorn appears dry at Road 9

Mountain runoff off west hills appears to have stopped – no further action on Sumac, Rd 5 or Sunflower – roads open – buts lots of damage

Reed Creek – flow is contained, not heavy, Togo is a trickle

Victoria Creek and other streams from upper lakes pooling in the Fairview to Willowbrook valley before heading down the hill at Park Rill