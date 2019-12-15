Cram the cruiser – South Okanagan style

The Osoyoos RCMP will be holding a cram the cruiser and fire truck event in support of local families.

On Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the local Mounties, in partnership with Osoyoos Fire-Rescue are inviting the public to help Cram the Cruiser and Fire Truck with non-perishable food donations at the Osoyoos Mall.

Cash donations and unwrapped children’s toys will also be gratefully accepted.

All donations go to support local families in need. Please help us help them over the holidays, said Sgt. Jason Bayda.