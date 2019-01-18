“Cowardly thieves continue to plague McKinney Nordic Ski Club”

‘Grumpy’ the snowcat was hit last weekend.

Cowardly thieves continue to plague our not-for-profit organization.

The last three weekends we have had our donation money box broken into. Our non-member log book stolen. Thieves also stole out battery, 15 gallons of gas, and wood box containing top up oil, anti-freeze and brake fluid.

All this has been reported to RCMP file number 2019-256. I have built a better lock system on donation box. Will be trying to buy a locking gas cap and guess I will have to take battery out of snowcat when it is parked.

If you happen to notice any suspicious activity at parking lot please note a vehicle description and a licence number if possible. Take a picture or video if possible.

