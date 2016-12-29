Court reserves judgment

Mr. Justice Peter J. Rogers sitting as a Supreme Court judge in Kelowna heard evidence today but reserved judgment for a later day in the case of Penny Duperron vs School District 53.

Duperron filed a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C. on Dec. 8, disputing the result of the Okanagan Similkameen School District’s Nov. 5 bi-election, in which she was a candidate.

In her petition, Duperron cites the Local Government Act, which requires two advance voting days for any district over 5,000 people. The November election had just one.

In the single advance voting day, Duperron received 27 of the 137 votes cast, while the eventual winner of the election, Casey Brouwer, received 83.

In the 10 days between the advance poll and the general election day, Duperron says she embarked on a door-knocking campaign, which led to her garnering 184 of the 412 votes cast in the general election, compared to Brouwer’s 168.

Despite getting 46 per cent of the vote on general election day compared to Brouwer’s 41 per cent, Duperron lost to Brouwer by 40 votes due to his success on the only advanced voting day.

