Council will seek funding for Hwy 97 pipe solution

Live Link to Syphon Document

Oliver Town Council met in a special televised session this afternoon for 1 hour and 15 minutes – a lot of time for a review of the report above with advice from Federal, Provincial and Regional elected officials.

In January 2016 a rock slide crushed the underground syphon at Gallagher Lake. It was fixed quickly for the summer irrigation season but then the work of finding a permanent solution took place. Several experts studied the situation with a report from True Consulting recommending a 8 foot pipe to be constructed along Highway 97 – to get as far a way from the rocks and possible slides at the bluff behind.

That was the option recommended by most people and council voted unanimously to buy into the idea and seek as much funding as possible.

Read the report noted above – interesting reading.