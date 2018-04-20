Council to discuss “new” smoking bylaw Monday

The proposal:
The bylaw restricts smoking within 7.5 metres of an entranceway to a public building or
any air intake vent or operable window within 7.5 metres of a transit stop where people wait to board a public transit vehicle
• in parks, sports venues, playground or outdoor public space
• on a Town street when used as part of an outdoor public event
• in a customer service area
• in a place of assembly
• in a cemetery
Under the bylaw, “smoking” covers all cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes and other equipment used to smoke or burn tobacco, cannabis and other plant material.
Exemptions from the bylaw are:
a designated smoking area established for the purpose of a special event with the area being determined by and with the agreement of both the Town of Oliver and the event organizer.
• Aboriginal Cultural activity or carrying of lighted incense or other lighted smoking equipment used solely for ceremonial or religious purposes
Comments
Kyle Martin says
Will this be enforced like the bikes and skateboards on Main Street sidewalks? Or the constant jaywalkers on the highway? Or will it be done like the parking, where it is only enforced some days?
Publisher: The Town has a lot of bylaws and even hires officers to enforce them. But…. I think I agree with you. Seems to be a willingness to pay for policing of all kinds but a shortage of those wanting the work.
Patrick Hampson says
Living in a Town which has Bylaws that are ignored is rather like a Stop sign which no one obeys.
Responsible citizens obey the rules while ‘scofflaws’ flout the rules. Since Bylaw enforcement in Oliver is sketchy at best and Traffic enforcement is almost non-existent where does this leave ‘Law Abiding’ citizens?