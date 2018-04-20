Council to discuss “new” smoking bylaw Monday

The proposal:

The bylaw restricts smoking within 7.5 metres of an entranceway to a public building or

any air intake vent or operable window within 7.5 metres of a transit stop where people wait to board a public transit vehicle

• in parks, sports venues, playground or outdoor public space

• on a Town street when used as part of an outdoor public event

• in a customer service area

• in a place of assembly

• in a cemetery

Under the bylaw, “smoking” covers all cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes and other equipment used to smoke or burn tobacco, cannabis and other plant material.

Exemptions from the bylaw are:

a designated smoking area established for the purpose of a special event with the area being determined by and with the agreement of both the Town of Oliver and the event organizer.

• Aboriginal Cultural activity or carrying of lighted incense or other lighted smoking equipment used solely for ceremonial or religious purposes