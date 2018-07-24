Council news – Oliver

Committee of Whole – 4 pm Monday – Council Chambers – two members of the public – both reporters – One councillor absent

– Petra Veintimilla- to enable Mayor and his alternate to be away at the same time

Bylaw change on projections (decks) from homes –

The purpose of providing exemptions for minor architectural features on dwellings from prescribed setbacks found in a Zoning Bylaw is generally to encourage the use of these features to add visual interest to a building and provide relief by breaking up a building’s mass. This can include such things as cornices, balconies, bay windows, rooftop forms, and building entrances (i.e. porches) as these can be a significant component of the architectural character of a building as well as the surrounding neighborhood. Importantly, however, the Zoning Bylaw attempts to ensure that these exemptions are not used to undermine the intent of the setback provisions by requiring that projections remain “minor” in nature. This is accomplished by generally limiting the extent to which a projection can extend into a setback (i.e. 2.0 metres into a rear setback) and by limiting the extent of a projection to no more than 25% of the linear dimensions of the wall from which the projection occurs. Problematic, however, is that the regulations currently enumerate a variety of different architectural features that may project into a setback, and that this list specifically includes balconies, porches “and building features functionally similar [emphasis added] to them”.

This appears to have introduced an element of ambiguity into the regulations as they relate to decks and whether these can be considered functionally similar to a balcony or porch and, therefore, able to project into a setback. Staff do not consider this reference to “functionally similar” to encompass decks for the simple reason that decks tend not to be “minor” as they constitute a structure in their own right with separate footings from the dwelling unit and a linear wall dimension that generally exceeds the 25% limit imposed by the bylaw. Staff are recommending amendments to the projections regulations in order to clarify that decks are not entitled to the same exemptions from setbacks as minor architectural features or porches and balconies.

To support these proposed changes, staff are also recommending a number of new definitions be added to the Zoning Bylaw, specifically

a. “balcony” means an unenclosed platform which projects or cantilevers from the wall of a building above ground level, is normally surrounded by a balustrade or railing and is only accessible from within the building.

b. “deck” means a structure abutting and accessible from the interior of a dwelling unit with no roof or walls with a minimum vertical distance to the finished grade below the deck of 0.6 metres.

c. “porch” means an unenclosed area with a floor and a roof providing access/egress to a dwelling unit.

It is felt that these amendments will provide greater clarity for property owners, Town staff and building designers/developers.

An alternative option would be to treat decks in the same way as porches and balconies and to allow decks to project into setbacks.

Should Council favour this option, staff recommends requiring of new decks that they not exceed 25% of the length of the façade against which they will be constructed and that they be unenclosed.

More to come