Council Meeting briefs – Town of Oliver

Monday March 25, 2019 7pm

Short meeting – no Committee of the Whole earlier

Absent: Petra Veintimilla

a. No News is Not Good News – no word from Ottawa on a large canal rehabilitation grant application. Administrator Cathy Cowan told council it seemed Oliver and its situation is on a “hold pattern”. Mayor Martin Johansen is scheduled to meet with a federal government minister at the FCM in June. FCM is the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

But Water Councillor Rick Machial said that may be too late and its is time to ‘go political’ meaning – use the upcoming election to make it an issue for the Liberal Party of Canada.

The Mayor piped up that he had heard all the designs are nearly done for the Gallagher Lake syphon project and that “the iron is in the fire” and he is willing to meet with anyone on the water project.

b. Council has recommended to the BC liquor Board that a new primary liquor license be granted to the Frank Venables Theatre at 6100 Gala. For the last five years the theatre has operated with event by event special licenses to serve beer, wine and spirits. The new license would allow for 14 hours a day 11am to 1 am but only if an event is scheduled. Their were 12 neighbourhood responses all in favour with no concerns expressed by the RCMP or Fire Department.

c. Mayor appointed to represent Oliver on Primary Health Care Committee. When asked what exactly this committee would do – Johansen said he did not know but is really getting an education.

What is the primary health care initiative?

“Teams and networks of primary care providers are at the centre of the new model for primary and community care services being established across the province, with strong connections to redesigned services provided by health authority. New funding is targeted support the expansion of this kind of team-based primary care across the province, such as the establishment of nurses and nurse practitioners in primary care practices. The Health ministry will also continue to develop new comprehensive options for funding team-based primary care services throughout the province.”

d. $71 thousand grant received by Town for Downtown Revitalization. Now that funds are in place there will be a tender to find a contractor or coordinator for the project.