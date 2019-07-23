Council highlights

Nearly half million $$ in water, roads, and safety improvements approved

2019 Capital Works Award – Council awarded the 2019 Capital Works’ tender contract that includes four projects to Grizzly Excavating Ltd. for the total project cost of $491,669.06 and directed staff to use $162,100 of Gas Tax money and $50,000 Capital Works General Reserve to make up shortfall in the General Capital Budget.

Some concerns expressed about the engineering costs for these and other projects. Councillor Dave Mattes asked for a staff review of all engineering costs paid to a contractor vs an in-house engineering department. No formal motion on this matter at Monday’s council meeting. Other councilors stated it would be a good idea to review this but senior staff seemed to feel that a new department would have to be staffed with more than an engineer and could prove costly.

Work includes –

One: Airport Street – some deterioration in one lane of a busy street – to be fixed

Two: Water Utility improvements near and at McGowan Subdivision off Tucelnuit Drive

Three: Extending sidewalk near SOSS (Pride Crossing) down Fairview Street to join with out sidewalks

Four: Traffic calming measures at TEN school including new expanded roadway for more parking and safer conditions for children & parents. Should include a ‘drive platform’ to slow traffic.

Council micro-managing new Park at Bridge

Council awarded the “New Park – Fairview Road” tender contract to Pac West Contracting in the amount of $123,210.27 and directed staff to incorporate an outdoor water fill/fountain fill station with the addition of a pet dish, for an estimated cost of $11,000. The “Bridge Park’ project is comprised of approximately 225 m2 concrete paving stone supply and installation, landscaping, and a concrete wall and concrete bench wall. Construction is estimated to begin this fall.

Properties in Oliver considered a “nuisance” will have to pay actual costs of enforcement

Council gave first, second and third reading to Good Neighbour Amendment Bylaw 1357.02 and scheduled adoption for the August 26th Council meeting. The amendments to Bylaw 1357 corrects section numbers under Part 9 – Property Maintenance, and further amends the Excessive Nuisance Abatement Fees to actual costs that are incurred by Bylaw Enforcement, RCMP, and Town Staff when responding to a property deemed as a nuisance.

4 Cannabis outlets in Oliver being assessed by the provincial government

Business Licence Amendment Bylaw 1368.01 – Council gave first, second and third reading to Town of Oliver Business Licence Amendment Bylaw 1368.01 and scheduled adoption for the August 26, 2019 Council meeting. The amendment to Business Licence Bylaw 1368 adds a business licence fee for retail cannabis stores in Oliver. That fee would be $150 – the same as for a liquor outlet. Currently the Liquor Cannabis Regulation Branch are completing “fit and proper” assessments for 4 retail cannabis applications that wish to open stores in Oliver.

Revitalization Tax Exemption Application –

The Town received our third application under this Program on June 19, 2019 from Pit Lane Enterprises Ltd. The application was in light of the construction of a Steel Vehicle Storage Building in the Industrial Revitalization Zone. Based on 2019 tax rates and assessed values the tax exemption on this property would be approximately $22,400 in years 1 –5 and $9,400 in years 6 –10 for a total of approximately $31,800 over the 10 year term of the exemption. Some concern expressed by the Chief Financial Officer as to a variance in the building permit value and fees paid and the claim on a building now valued at over $2 million.

