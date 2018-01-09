Council briefs

Annual appointments list was approved by Council. Only major change was council’s representative to the Okanagan Regional Library. Councillor Dave Mattes will replace Councillor Maureen Doerr.

Doerr will continues to be the alternate to the Regional District and the ORL.

***

Council has approved a fairly large project at the northwest corner of Tuc-el-nuit Lake involving a “looping water line” designed to integrate a new improved water source (The Buchanan Well) to the main downtown system.

Construction of the loop that will in some spots go into the lake will cost more than $300,000. That’s for a contractor. Other costs including a lot of engineer will see costs rise to more than $467 thousand which is eligible for grant funding.

The project will involve the installation of a water main utilizing directional drilling and the laying of pipe on the bottom of the lake.

Council awarded the contract to Mike Johnson Excavating in the amount of $302,363.25. The 2nd bid was more than double the successful bid. The project has been delayed because of crown land and right of way acquisition issues.