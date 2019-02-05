Council briefs – Town of Osoyoos

Council has accepted the Osoyoos Fire Department master plan which call for:

Hiring a fire chief for up to $130 thousand

Purchasing a new fire truck

A new fire truck with aerial capabilities could be cost $1 million dollars.

Ensuring compliance with new provincial training standards

Complete review of volunteer vs paid part time work for the majority of Osoyoos Firefighters

Mayor Sue McKortoff says the plan will not be instituted in the first year as it is designed to be acted upon in a five year period.

The Master Plan states a new full pay fire chief position is essential to the success of the plan.

The Town of Osoyoos will charge any new Cannabis Store a $500 business license. This on a split vote Monday with the decision called punitive according to Councillor Brian Harvey.

Two weeks one of the councilors was on vacation and could not phone into a regular meeting – so in that case the same issue came up and two motions were defeated.

1. One for a fee of $500 and a second motion for $300.

2. Councillor Harvey was supported in his motion by Councillor CJ Rhodes who stated it appears that Osoyoos was not welcoming these new businesses.

Planner Gina MacKay stated that time was of the essence in that the provincial government could approve the first business within a month and the amendment bylaw needs three readings and adoption over the course of several regular meetings.

MacKay also stated that all business license fees will be reviewed in the near future. CAO Barry Romanko told council that there was one distinction between a drug store and a cannabis store. Romanko says drug stores issued prescribed drugs not recreational drugs.