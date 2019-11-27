Council briefs – Town of Oliver

Joint Grant with RDOS – Indigenous Cultural Safety & Cultural Humility Training –

Council supports a joint grant application with the RDOS to the UBCM Indigenous Cultural Safety &

Cultural Humility Training program. The Indigenous Cultural Safety & Cultural Humility Training grant is to support emergency management personnel with cultural safety and humility training

so that they may effectively partner with and provide assistance to Indigenous communities during times of emergency.

2020 Water Rates Amendment Bylaw

Council gave three readings to the Water Regulation Amendment Bylaw 1351.06. The bylaw increases rates by 4%, with 2% allocated to the Gallagher Low Head Siphon repair and 2% allocated to water operations. The bylaw will be adopted in December with the rate increase effective January 1, 2020.

Gallagher Lake Water Siphon Loan Authorization Bylaw and Temporary Borrowing Bylaw

Council gave three readings to the Gallagher Lake Water Siphon Loan Authorization Bylaw 1391 and Temporary Borrowing Bylaw 1392. Council is proceeding with the Gallagher Lake Low Head Siphon Repair, with an estimated cost of $11.48M. The repair will be offset by a $5M grant from the Provincial Government. In order for the Town to access the $5M from the Province, a borrowing bylaw must be adopted for the Town’s portion of the Gallagher Siphon project. The Temporary Borrowing Bylaw provides short-term working capital for the Town while the project is under construction. The project is expected to take 20 months to complete and commence in mid-2020.

Development Variance Permit – 5717 Sawmill Road –

Council approved Development Variance Permit 2019-029. This application received a variance from 90.0m2 to 145.0m2 to construct an addition to a garage that will be used as a hobby room with a small bathroom.

Temporary Use Permit – 5829 Sawmill Rd –

Council approved Temporary Use Permit 2019-23. This application received a two-year temporary use permit to operate an animal shelter.

Bylaw Adopted

1. Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw 1370.02 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.10 – Vacation Rentals

2. Zoning Bylaw Amendment 1380.11 – 312 Chardonnay Avenue – to rezone