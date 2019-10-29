Council Briefs – Town of Oliver

Oliver Tourism Association –

Preliminary Budget Presentation – Council received an update from the Oliver Tourism Association highlighting their draft 2020 budget. The Oliver Tourism Association has worked to provide Visitor Information services to promote tourism in Oliver and Area C in order to bring more visitors to the area, support local businesses, and encourage return visits and even relocation. Oliver Council had previously requested preliminary budgets from joint service providers prior to RDOS approval, in preparation for Town of Oliver 2020 budget deliberations.

Oliver & District Heritage Society –

Preliminary Budget Presentation – Council received a preliminary 2020 budget presentation from the Oliver and District Heritage Society. The Society is seeking total funding in the amount of $150,500, an increase of 2.33% over 2019. Council had previously requested preliminary budgets from joint service providers prior to RDOS approval in preparation for Town of Oliver 2020 budget deliberations.

Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw 1370.02 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.10 –

Vacation Rentals – Council amended Zoning Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 1380.10 to include a new section 6.12.9 – the bed and breakfast shall only be operated by the owner who has a principal residence on the parcel in question. Council then gave Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw 1370.02 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.10 first and second readings, as amended, and directed staff to conduct a public hearing on November 12, 2019. The amendments are associated with permitting vacation rentals within the Town of Oliver, as well as amendments to bed and breakfast operations and home occupations guidelines.

Zoning Bylaw Amendment 1380.11 –

312 Chardonnay Avenue – Council gave first and second readings to Zoning Bylaw Amendment 1380.11 and directed staff to conduct a public hearing on November 12, 2019. The Zoning Bylaw amendment is in regards to a proposed zoning change at 312 Chardonnay Avenue from RH1 (Residential High Density One) to RS4 (Residential Low Density Four) to facilitate a three-lot subdivision in which a single family dwelling will be constructed on each lot.

The Official Community Plan calls for a lowering of the density but based on past practice wait for an owner to ask for that – rather than making any hostile rezoning. The area is also covered as a Development Permit Area which allows council to be restrictive on form and character, amenities on the lots – like buffering, parking, building exterior material and colours, articulation etc.

Town of Oliver Safe Premises Bylaw 1388 –

Council gave first and second readings to Safe Premises Bylaw 1388. The proposed Bylaw will enable staff to proceed with undertaking educating the public on the implications of not meeting standards for inspection and safety which was identified by the Community Safety and Crime Prevention Committee in their Priorities Document, and was endorsed by Council at the October 15 Council Meeting. Adoption is scheduled for the November 12, 2019 Regular Council meeting.

Source: Town of Oliver and files of Oliver Daily News