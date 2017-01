Canada 150 grant Mosaic – staff applied for a $15,000 Canada 150 grant. Approved. Council gave direction to contact arts groups in Oliver OCAC, ODHS, SOCC) for input into the project: 9 foot by 9 foot mosaic tile presentation on a streetscape. $15 thousand available for the 2017 project.

Staff will contact Oliver Community Arts Council for input. the mosaic would be constituted by many tiles done by people/groups to form a theme that reflects Canada’s 150 birthday.