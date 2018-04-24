Council Briefs – part one

A no smoking bylaw for Oliver and a retail cannabis sale bylaw being discussed at a committee meeting today.

No smoking bylaw – staff directed to re-think some of the provisions in a proposed bylaw. Council concerns included:

Vehicles mentioned in the bylaw – that should be clarified

Special Events – a smoking area can be allowed

What about bars that have smoking areas outside an establishment

Regulations for tobacco cigs should be the same as for marijuana cigs

The phrase “responsible person” mentioned in the bylaw for public events needs to be looked at

Fines have not been discussed yet.

Who will be responsible for enforcement

The bylaw will come back to a regular council meeting in the coming months once tuned a bit.

Retail Cannabis Sales

Difficult for a municipalities to make rules or zoning changing when the province has not designed their standards and the federal government has not set a realistic time period to making the use of cannabis LEGAL. Town Planner Chris Garrish said he was seeking some direction on a zoning bylaw change. He recommended that retail outlets only be allowed in two zones: TC Tourist Commercial and C2 – Commercial

Council agreed with the two zones be designated by many other issues have surfaced but Oliver will await provincial direction.