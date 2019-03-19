Council briefs – Osoyoos

WorkBC abandons Osoyoos, council not happy

Osoyoos will fire off a displeased letter to the provincial minister in charge of WorkBC after the organization announced it is going to “offer better services for people” by moving its operation to Oliver.

In a report to council today, chief administrative officer Barry Romanko said: “Local employers benefited from having a local office in Osoyoos. There is a need to receive clarity from the provincial government and the … contractor on how services in Osoyoos are being improved with the closure of the Osoyoos office.”

The Open Door Group formerly contracted the services of WorkBC in Oliver and Osoyoos. It is being replaced by a new contractor, Maximus, which will operate just one centre for the two towns at Oliver Employment Services Centre.

In a notice to employers announcing the closure of the Osoyoos office, WorkBC says: “Beginning April 1, 2019, WorkBC will offer better services for people who need support to re-enter the workforce, access training opportunities and find good jobs.”

Councillor Myers Bennett said the move will be a hardship on Osoyoos residents who often need to go to WorkBC several times when seeking a job or training.

Said Mayor Sue McKortoff: “I was horrified when WorkBC emailed us.”

Town supports appreciation day for Mounties

On a more positive note, council agreed to send a letter in support of a proposal from a Vernon group to declare February 1 as RCMP Appreciation Day.

A letter from the RCMP Day Vernon Committee pointed out that the police force was created on February 1, 1920, making next year its 100th anniversary. Manitoba is the only province so far to declare the appreciation day.

“We are a group of Canadian citizens … (seeking) to acknowledge February 1 each year as a day to honour and recognize the men and women of the RCMP for their dedication and service,” the letter says.

It asks the town to provide a letter of support for the idea, which along with others will be forwarded to the province to convince it to implement the appreciation day.

Policy to encourage wider variety of street food

Mobile food vendors will have an easier time working through the town licensing processes and a wider variety of food options will be available to tourists and residents, under a revised policy approved by council today.

The new policy is partly a result of the dearth of street food vendors in town during last year’s tourist season.

According to a report from senior planner Don McArthur, “The (Official Community Plan) emphasizes the importance of creating a diverse and vibrant downtown. One way to achieve (these goals) is to enable a variety of food options.”

The policy will require that “applicants must describe how their proposed food offerings will complement (not compete with) existing options.”

The new policy specifies several areas where portable food vendors will be allowed, including: Lions Park; Sun Bowl Arena; The Legion; the baseball/softball diamonds; Desert Park; Pioneer Walkway; Cottonwood Park; Kinsmen Park; and Goodman Park.

As well, they would be permitted on streets just off Main Street west of the Watermark and on Main Street south of the Shoppers/Boston Pizza corner.

Some areas specifically not allowed include: Gyro Park; Jack Shaw Gardens; Veterans Park; North Cottonwood Park; trails; and beach accesses.

as reported by Roy Wood