Council briefs – Osoyoos

$1,000 for Miss Universe hopeful

The town will dig into the Community Services grant program for $1,000 to help a former Miss Osoyoos get to a competition that could lead to a spot in the Miss Universe pageant.

Gina Pereira, who served as Miss Osoyoos in 2013-14, told council earlier that she is attempting to raise $2,500 to cover costs related to the Miss Universe Canada pageant in Toronto in August.

Mayor Sue McKortoff expressed concern about “setting a precedent” and suggested she would rather have seen the support limited to “$500, if at all.”

Councillor Mike Campol proposed $1,500. After some discussion, mostly around the potential for promotional value to the town, council settled on $1,000, the amount sought by Pereira.

Councillor CJ Rhodes wondered aloud whether US President Donald Trump is still involved with the Miss Universe enterprise. In fact, Trump sold the business in 2015 to WME/IMG, a sports, media and entertainment conglomerate based in the US.

Beauty pageants were in the news earlier this month when the competing Miss America organization announced it will no longer include a swimsuit component in its competition.

“We are not going to judge you on your outward appearance,” a spokeswoman said. “We are moving it forward and evolving it in this cultural revolution.”

Judging by its website, which includes several photos of young women in bikinis, the Miss Universe pageant will continue to have contestants walk the stage in swimwear.

Approval paves way for hotel staff bunkhouse

One of the final steps in the approval process was completed Monday to allow completion of the temporary staff housing camp for hotel and restaurant employees.

Council approved a “service and water agreement,” allowing the town to provide services to the camp, which is on Osoyoos Indian Band land near Highway 3 and 45th Street.

The 49-unit camp is a project of the Osoyoos Employee Housing Society (OEHS). It will provide temporary single-unit accommodation for employees of members of the society, including the Watermark, Spirit Ridge and others.

The camp will include 49 bedrooms, male and female washrooms, laundry facilities and a gathering area for residents. There will be an on-site manager.

The operating costs of the camp will be paid from rent income. The plans call for rents of about $425 per month including utilities. Rooms will be available only to employees of the members of the OEHS.

Local artists to depict agricultural history

Council earmarked $500 on Monday to aid a project that will develop murals depicting the area’s agricultural history.

The money will go toward the cost of materials for the murals that will be on display at the gazebo outside the town hall.

Local artists Sharon Leonard and Nancy Gray will do the work, including an “agricultural scene on wood,” according to a report to council from community services director Gerald Davis. As well, the pair has plans “to paint other scenes of similar design on the pillars” of the gazebo.