Council briefs – Osoyoos

92nd Ave project moves on step closer

Despite spirited opposition expressed at a public hearing two weeks ago, council unanimously passed third reading for the six-unit townhouse development in a keyhole property off 92nd Avenue.

One of the issues raised at the public hearing centred on what might happen if the current developer abandons the project and another proposes a higher-density project allowed under the new, high-density zoning.

Councillors brought it up again today, but were assured by planning director Gina MacKay that further approvals, including the development application process, will protect the town from such an unintended consequence.

She also assured council that a storm-water management plan and a detailed inventory of the large number of trees on and near the will be part of the project approval.

MacKay gently reminded council members that much of the area – east of Highway 97 and south of 92nd Avenue – is included in the town’s Official Community Plan as high-density residential.

Music in the Park $19K grant approved

With nary a word of discussion, council approved a 26-per-cent increase in its annual grant to the highly successful Music in the Park program, following a presentation from the Three Amigos committee two weeks ago.

Committee member Debbie Dundas smiled broadly and left the council chamber following today’s unanimous vote.

The grant increase of $4,000 will be used for website improvements, paid promotion on Facebook “and some additional funds for bands.”

Music in the Park runs on summer Friday evenings in the Gyro Park bandshell or at Sonora Centre if it rains.

In a report to council, the committee told council two weeks ago: “A total of 6,347 people attended the 10 concerts, averaging 745 at each of the eight outdoor concerts, and 190 at the two indoor concerts at the Sonora Centre.”

Town renews partnership with Interior Health

Council has approved renewal of its partnership agreement with Interior Health (IH) to “identify and implement actions that will improve health and wellness and reduce risk factors associated with chronic disease.”

The decision came after receiving a letter from IH community health facilitator Tanya Osborne: “We recognize local governments provide much of the essential social and physical infrastructure … to support individual and community health and well-being,” she wrote.

“Interior Health aims to improve health and wellness by working with local governments and community partners to create policies and environments that support good health.”

by Roy Wood