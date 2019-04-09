Council briefs

Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.06/Official Community Plan Amendment 1370.06

(6380 Okanagan Street) – Council gave first and second reading of Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.06 and Official Community Plan Amendment 1370.06. The amendment is to replace the Residential Medium Density Two (RM2) Zone, which requires a minimum density of three (3) dwelling units under one roof with Residential Low Density (RD1) Zone, which allows for “single detached dwelling” and “duplex” as permitted types of dwelling units. The applicant seeks to build a duplex on the property as with setbacks and parcel coverage allowed it is not feasible to build more than a duplex on this lot. A Public Hearing has been scheduled for April 23, 2019 to receive public input.

***

Review of Visitor & Persons with Disabilities Vehicle Parking – Council were provided with an overview of proposed amendments to the regulations within the Zoning Bylaw governing the required amount of off-street visitor parking spaces and parking spaces for persons with disabilities. For multi-family projects, improvements in the Visitor Parking Regulation wording was recommended to Council due to mis-interpretations by the development community.

MLAs Cadieux and Stillwell corresponded with Mayor Johansen encouraging the Town to amend is land use bylaws to ensure accessible parking requirements continue to be applied to new development, as the new Building Code removed accessible parking requirements. The Town’s Zoning Bylaw already incorporates many of the provisions previously contained in the Building Code, except for a ratio on how many spaces persons with a disability shall be provided in a particular development. Council directed that an amendment bylaw be brought forward to address off-street visitor parking requirements.

***

Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.05 (5851 Main Street) – Council gave first and second reading of Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.06. The amendment is to replace the Service Commercial One (CS1) Zone that applies to the property at 5851 Main Street with a Highway Commercial Site Specific (C2s) Zone, with the site specific regulation allowing for the continuation of “service industry establishment, minor” uses at the property. The applicant is seeks a wider range of commercial uses than is allowed under the current zoning. A Public Hearing has been scheduled for April 23, 2019 to receive public input.