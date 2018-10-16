Council briefs

Land Matters

6431 Okanagan Street – Public Hearing and final adoption of a zoning change – church building – former St. John’s Lutheran – from Institutional Zoning to RS1 – to allow conversion to residential housing. Carried

291 Fairview Road – assignment of lease – Town owns parts of the parking lot at Remedy Rx building which has been sold. FourPharm, former owner has sold building and land to three development companies (Lornco, Fernco, and Norco). The town’s permission was required to assign the lease. Carried

Legal Issues

Public Question Period – Two people appeared before council to ask about a personnel matter involving a part time employee of the Town. Mayor Ron Hovanes remarked to them that their concerns are noted but that this was a personnel matter normally not dealt with at the council table.

Planning and Capital – council considered two lengthy documents – press the links to read

Traffic Calming Study

Review of Strategic Plan