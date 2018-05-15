Council Briefs

Changing wording or adjusting qualifications for awards at Spirit of Oliver

‘Heritage Award or Pioneer Family Award’ – goes to the Spirit of Oliver Committee for a recommendation to council. Suggested by Sue Morhun that Pioneer has a meaning different from that of Heritage in which people could/can be recognized for a contribution to the community.

Definition of Pioneer: a person who is among the first to explore or settle a new country or area.

New Branding for Oliver – “Oliver – Canada’s Wine Capital” – Logo not really changed much but more defined and a change in the message – that Oliver is about family, farming, history and multiculture. The official launch of new branding will come in mid June says consultant Tony Munday.

Walk for Dog Guides – a walk in the Park – Sunday May 27 – each dog costs $25 thousand to train and no one in Oliver utilizes the free service according Lion’s spokesperson Joanne Bray. She urged council to support the event in its 12th year in Oliver.

Bray made a presentation to council on what exactly Guide Dogs are trained to do including the assistance to those with dementia, diabetes and epilepsy. This year the event will be much bigger coupling along with Woof Stock, official opening of the Dog Park and plans for the Small wheels (skateboard Park. That day will see Food, Music, entertainment in an effort to bring out the public, more dog lovers etc. Bray said only 9 dogs and owners appeared last year.

Code of Conduct policy for the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department voted on and adopted with the – acceptance of Council, Town staff, Fire Chief, Officers and OFD volunteers.