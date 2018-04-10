Council briefs

***

The public will be invited to share views on details of new park at the “Bridge”. This narrow piece of land is next to the Hotel on Fairview Rd. Town staff have presented council with about five different concepts but nothing at the moment seems to please everyone so the public will get a chance to suggest ideas and options. Details on the public invite not yet determined. The work can go ahead as the funding is in place. The park will be constructed in the fall if all goes well.

The Hotel site is .809 hectares and the Park is .159 hectares.

***

Oliver First Cub troop given permission for a road closure on Skagit Avenue April 22 for the annual Soap-Box derby

***

Oliver Lions and Lioness club holding a Woof-Stock event at Lions Park May 27 and seeking a grant in aid to assist with the new event plan sponsored in part by the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society.

***

A grant in aid approved to cover insurance for the annual Art-Walk May 11 in Oliver