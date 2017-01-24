Council briefs

955 Pelican Place = development variance permit ( allows a subdivision of lot into two parcels ) permission granted. The applicant sought to vary the minimum parcel depth from 27 metres to 15 metres to facilitate the subdivision.

Opposition from two neighbours stating two parcels would attract more traffic and parking on Pelican Place – being a public access to the lake front. The applicant also received support from a developer to the south indicating the subdivision will support his plans for multiple lots.

***

6060 Station Street – amendment to development permit ( allows developer to increase number of units and the outside finish of the building ) permission granted. Applicant is to build a new 3800 sq. foot commercial building to a height of 5.6 metres.

Of concern was the changing of building finishes from hardi-plank to tilt up concrete. Applicant states the building will be energy efficient and provide needed leasing space.

***

Building Permits – 2016 – report received – 2015 total permits : $9.4 million – 2016 total permits: $9.8 million

***

Letters – support of grants on preserving history – Council to write letter in support of a Heritage Tax Credit (Federal Program) for the rehabilitation of historic buildings in Canada. Council also will apply for grant monies from the BC Government to protect heritage sites including the roof of the town hall.

Grants are available to other organizations as well so the details of the initiative being passed on to the Oliver and District Heritage Society and the Fairview Heritage Township Society.

Reporter Roy Wood still on holidays