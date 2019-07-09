Council briefs

Study possibility of Regional Indoor Pool

Rural Dividend Funding Application – Multi-Community Indoor Pool Facility Feasibility Study – Council supported the submission of a BC Rural Dividend Program Application under the Single Applicant funding stream sixth intake Community Capacity Building category of $100,000 for a “MultiCommunity Indoor Pool Facility Feasibility Study”. This is a regional initiative that includes the Towns of Osoyoos and Oliver, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (Areas A and C) and the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB). All governments have expressed an “interest” in exploring the opportunity to develop a multi-community indoor pool facility. The first step for the project is to undertake a feasibility study at a cost of approximately $130,000. Should the application be successful 80% of the costs of the feasibility study would be provided by the BC government.

***

Large Housing Project – behind Oliver Place Mall

Official Community Plan & Zoning Amendment Bylaws – 5931 Airport Street – Official Community Plan (OCP) Amendment Bylaw 1370.07 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.08 was read a first time. The developer will hold a public information meeting prior to second reading. The development is for a proposed 46-unit affordable housing and is intended for families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. To facilitate the development, the amendments proposed would amend the land use designation from Commercial Highway to High Density Residential and to carry forward existing onsite vehicle parking requirements for an apartment building or townhouse; as follows: o 1.5 parking space per dwelling unit with 2 bedrooms or more; and o 1.25 parking space per dwelling unit with less than two bedrooms.

Source: Town of Oliver