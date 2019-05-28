Council briefs – Town of Oliver

Citizen Survey – Proposed Format – Council received an update regarding the proposed format of the 2019 Citizens Survey to be conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs. The survey will consist of an introduction, a screening to ensure local residency, and open ended opinion questions on various issues such as quality of life, community safety, and Town of Oliver services and infrastructure.

The telephone questionnaire will take approximately 15 minutes with interviews commencing June 3rd. 100 residents will be polled to obtain a fair representation of the community.

Oliver Landfill Food Waste – Council directed staff to prepare a letter of support for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s grant application to the Organic Infrastructure Program for the development of a compost site at the Oliver Landfill. The Regional District appeared as a delegation before Council and presented information about food waste processing.

The project is estimated at $1.2 million dollars and will allow for the safe and effective composting of residential food waste, agricultural waste and yard waste. The grant will cover 2/3rds of the construction costs. The Town of Oliver will not be contributing financially to the project.

Gallagher Lake Siphon Report Project – Borrowing Capacity, Impact on Water Rates – Council received a report from the Chief Financial Officer providing additional information on

borrowing costs and the potential impact on water rates for the Gallagher Lake Siphon Repair project. This information was provided to Council in anticipation of the project proceeding and the impact it will have to water users.

Transfer of Lease – Airport Hangar #13 – To accommodate a change in ownership, Council agreed to the transfer of Hangar #13 from Kennedy to Holmes. The lease agreement in place between hangar owners and the Town requires consent of the Landlord for ownership changes.

Museum and Archives – Council supported a request from the Oliver & District Heritage Society Museum and Archives to provide a letter of support for their BC Heritage Legacy Fund grant application to repair and better insulate the museum’s windows.