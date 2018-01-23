Council approves tender for Station Street reconstruction

Overall project budget 1.26$ million for Station Street – Fairview Rd to Bank Avenue

Work involved: sewer upgrades, water lines, storm drains, sidewalks, curbing and paving.

These cost are designed to be paid for out of a grant that has been applied for.

The question of overhead vs buried wires for utilities was raised by Councillor Petra Veintimilla.

She was assured by staff that all services are underground but only on areas where services have not been before.

So that means some overhead power and utility line will exist close to the corner of Fairview Rd. and Station St.

Veintimilla argued that with the new hotel and the street being upgraded to a high standard it would be better if services were all underground. Cost was the factor in that sidewalks and curbs would have to be ripped up.

The successful bid for the work – Grizzly Construction of Penticton. The portion of the budget for that work is $1.197 million.