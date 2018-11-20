Council approves cannabis sale outlet location

The purpose of this report is to request that Council consider Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.110, 2018

If adopted, would allow for a site specific retail cannabis store to be located at 8304 72nd Avenue.

Provincial Licensing

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) of the Province of British Columbia will not issue a private retail licence without local government approval. The provincial licensing process coupled with the site specific zoning provision will allow for a one step process for consideration of cannabis sales in the Town.

The applicant is proposing to open a retail cannabis store at 8304 72nd Avenue in Osoyoos. This property is the former site of Osoyoos Signs. See picture below of existing building proposed to be used by Canna Cabana for a retail cannabis store.

As per Section 10.4 of the OCP Osoyoos has been “fortunate to maintain its traditional Downtown Main Street, which is a major attraction for residents and tourists alike. Accordingly, the Downtown has its own unique OCP land use designation and zone.” The OCP policies promote an attractive and dynamic mix of complementary Downtown uses and encourage a variety of businesses to locate in the downtown including retail and service businesses,

financial institutions, government and professional offices, housing above commercial floor space, arts and cultural activities, and inviting public spaces. Additional policies seek to retain and promote businesses to locate in the Downtown area and discourage outward migration of businesses to other areas.

As per Policy PLA-019 the subject property provides adequate access and egress and four on-site

parking spaces. Additional parking for customers is available on 72nd Avenue. Parking for employees

is available at the Town of Osoyoos day use parking lot at the corner of 74th Avenue and 87th Street.

The property is not highly visible from the prominent tourist route of Main Street. See picture below of

on-site parking area.

Staff is of the opinion that this location is suitable for the proposed use and will enable a new business

to be established in the Town of Osoyoos.

Permission granted by Town of Osoyoos, subject to a public hear and the applicant is to apply to be licensed by the province.

Photo: SO Photos

Source of info: Town of Osoyoos staff reports