Council adopts plan for 4-year mandate

By ROY WOOD

Oliver council this evening adopted its strategic plan for the four-year term members were elected to in November.

Council met with staff twice in January to rank and prioritize all the things that it wants to accomplish and to develop an action plan to reach the goals.

Also included are the “Mayor and Council Guiding Principles.” They are:

Open for business, customer service is important. Downtown is more healthy through revitalization. Consultation and communication is important for council decision making. Cost conscious through knowing where value lies and how value can impact the operation as a whole. Council believes in downtown business momentum. Council decisions will be based on business cases. Setting the tone from the top through ethical integrity leadership. Economy of Oliver is balanced and growing. Affordable comfortable community. Tax rates supportable by the community. Community strengths:

The skills and talents of individual people

Resources offered by local associations and organizations

The arts, culture and heritage of the community

Diversity in the economy. Innovative through continuous improvement to municipal systems and processes.

According to a report from chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan, council will receive quarterly updates on progress being made on the strategic plan.

After being approved by council tonight, the complete strategic plan will be on the town’s website soon.