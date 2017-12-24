Could not have done it without them

Merry Christmas to all
Oliver Parks and Recreation
You Learn – School District 53
SOS Medical Foundation – Penticton
Oliver Car and Truck
Alan Czepil – Lawyer
BC Tree Fruits – Osoyoos
PJR Contracting
SO Immigrant Community Services
Visual Telecom
H&R Block
Superior Trades
Park Drive Massage
Peterson Construction
Underfoot Flooring
Oliver Shoes and Fashions
Alberto’s Decorating Centre
Nita Neufield – Realtor
Crucetti’s Restaurant
Southern Valley Appliances
Gerry Plante Construction
Eastlink Curling Centre
Shopper’s Drug Mart
Firehall Bistro – Fotis Sotiros
Fire Hall Brewery
Ace Hardware
Oliver Ready Mix
Elks Club
Christ the King Catholic Church
Quail Security – Osoyoos
Ez group of Companies
Lakeside Travel – Osoyoos
Ag Foods – Osoyoos
Terratek – Penticton
Ellcar Construction
Brandt Leinor
Oliver Pharmacy
Remax Realty
Gallagher Lake Village
Nunes Pottinger
Swiss Solar – Summerland
3 Bar Construction
Visual Communications
Strike Security
Valley Congregational Church
Buy Low Foods
Frank Venables Theatre
Gerard’s Equipment
Christine Hewitt – Central Agencies
Big Al’s Bakery and Deli
Nu Beginnings Hair Design
Country Wines
K and K Construction
Oliver and District Heritage Society
Regional District Okanagan Similkameen
Town of Oliver
Royal Lepage Realty
Edward Jones – Brian Pawluk
Ok Photo Lab
Interior Savings Credit Union
Amos Realty
Innervisions Hair Salon
Casorso and Co.
Knights of Columbus
Argon Electrical
Newstart Landscaping
Gord at Young’s Plumbing
Valley First Credit Union
Oliver Theatre
Linda Larson, MLA
Oliver Tourism Association
Osoyoos Oliver Winery Association
Baldy Mountain Resort
Park Drive Church
Kiwanis Club
Leave a Reply