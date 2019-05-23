Could get wet overnight and Friday

A low pressure system will develop over the southwest interior tonight resulting in widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts will be variable across the region, with 10 to 20 mm expected through Friday afternoon.

Any areas affected by thunderstorms could see locally higher amounts in excess of 30 mm.

These higher rainfall amounts, particularly if concentrated over the same area or over unstable slopes, may generate small flash floods or landslides.

Source: Environment Canada