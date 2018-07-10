Cougar siting

Kandice Davidson says
The cougar that’s been hanging around south of Thorpe bridge/north of road 9 is BIG!
He is not afraid & growled at man & dog.
Man & dog backed up slowly with big branch.
Thankfully dog was leashed b/c of thunder or situation could have been very different.
BE VERY CAREFUL!!!
Editor’s note: Does anyone have a pix of local cougar – please send to oliverdailynews@gmail.com
Comments
Sarah Bedard says
Thanks for the info ……nice to know…..will be on high alert
Was it on the east or west side of the river?
I’ll send Barney out see if he can get a picture for you Jack !!!!,