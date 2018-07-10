Cougar siting

,

Kandice Davidson says

The cougar that’s been hanging around south of Thorpe bridge/north of road 9 is BIG!

He is not afraid & growled at man & dog.

Man & dog backed up slowly with big branch.

Thankfully dog was leashed b/c of thunder or situation could have been very different.

BE VERY CAREFUL!!!

Editor’s note: Does anyone have a pix of local cougar – please send to oliverdailynews@gmail.com

Comments

  1. Thanks for the info ……nice to know…..will be on high alert
    Was it on the east or west side of the river?
    I’ll send Barney out see if he can get a picture for you Jack !!!!,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*