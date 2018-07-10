Cougar siting

Kandice Davidson says

The cougar that’s been hanging around south of Thorpe bridge/north of road 9 is BIG!

He is not afraid & growled at man & dog.

Man & dog backed up slowly with big branch.

Thankfully dog was leashed b/c of thunder or situation could have been very different.

BE VERY CAREFUL!!!

Editor’s note: Does anyone have a pix of local cougar – please send to oliverdailynews@gmail.com