Costs rising at Landfill

Landfill Fees to Rise at Penticton, Oliver, OK Falls and Keremeos Landfills

On May 1, 2017, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be raising fees from $95 a metric tonne for regular garbage to $110 a metric tonne at the Campbell Mountain (Penticton), Oliver, Okanagan Falls and Keremeos Landfills. Additionally, the quantity of yard and wood waste that can be brought into the landfills for free will drop from 500kg to 100kg per load.

The increase in fees came from a recent lifecycle study of the Campbell Mountain Landfill. The Landfill faces significant challenges including surface water drainage onto the site, leachate leaving the site and requirements to capture methane gas. Other Regional District landfills are matching the rate of Campbell Mountain Landfill to prevent “landfill shopping” for a better price.

To view the full list of landfill charges that are in effect on May 1 please find the new Fees and Charges Bylaw No. 2771, 2017 at the following link under the ‘Corporate’ section: http://www.rdos.bc.ca/regional-government/regional-bylaws/

For more information on landfills please visit www.rdos.bc.ca, e-mail info@rdos.bc.ca or call the RDOS Solid Waste group at 250-490-4129 or toll free 1-877-610-3737.