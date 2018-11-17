Cost of Education in the District

Trustees (Governance) all figures used as at June 30th 2018
Employees
Those making more than $75 thousand: Cost $9,127,731
Those making less than $75 thousand: Cost $11,045,400
Top 7 persons paid
Bev Young Superintendent: $159,090
Supra Palippa Secretary-Treasurer: $130, 854
Marcus Toneatto Director of Inquiry: $129,830
Cate Turner SESS Principal: $125,530
Shendah Benoit Special Ed: $124,381
Scott Tremblay Osoyoos Secondary: $124,147
Tracy Harrington SOSS: $124,144
All information is public information issued by School District in the annual Statement of Financial Information (SOFI) as required by law.
