Cost of Education in the District

Trustees (Governance) all figures used as at June 30th 2018

Employees

Those making more than $75 thousand: Cost $9,127,731

Those making less than $75 thousand: Cost $11,045,400

Top 7 persons paid

Bev Young Superintendent: $159,090

Supra Palippa Secretary-Treasurer: $130, 854

Marcus Toneatto Director of Inquiry: $129,830

Cate Turner SESS Principal: $125,530

Shendah Benoit Special Ed: $124,381

Scott Tremblay Osoyoos Secondary: $124,147

Tracy Harrington SOSS: $124,144

All information is public information issued by School District in the annual Statement of Financial Information (SOFI) as required by law.