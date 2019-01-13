Corrections Canada in the spot light with Tenecyke to victim letter……

Ronald Teneycke (pictured right) was locked up last year with a dangerous offender label.

At the time March 15, 2018 – Wayne Belleville stood on the back steps of the Penticton courthouse and told reporters he looked forward to “never hearing his name again.”

A few weeks before Christmas, Teneycke’s name landed on Belleville’s doorstep in the form of a letter from a maximum security prison in Agassiz.

Teneycke shot Belleville in the back during a criminal rampage through the South Okanagan in 2015 that also included an armed robbery of a small grocery store** in Oliver.

Belleville had picked Teneycke up hitchhiking in the hills east of Oliver.

As a part of sentencing for the crimes for which he received a dangerous offender label and indefinite jail term, Teneycke had a no-contact order with Belleville

Teneycke signed the letter “Merry Christmas, your unknown Ron.”

On Thursday January 10th, a new charge of failing to comply with a non-communication order was sworn against Teneycke in relation to the letter, and Belleville says the Crown prosecutors are looking into why the letter wasn’t caught by prison staff.

Prior to shooting Belleville, Teneycke had 37 previous convictions for offences including sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering threats, in connection to the rape of an Okanagan teenager in 1993.

Requests for comments from Corrections Canada have fallen on deaf ears.

** July 16th, 2015 at 10:17 a.m. Oliver RCMP attended to a complaint of an armed robbery in the 6400 block of Park Drive. (Eastside Corner)Officers attended and spoke to the business owner who advised that an unknown man entered the store and produced a weapon.

Source files: CBC, Castanet and ODN