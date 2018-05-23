Cops ride the bus

In cooperation with the Oliver RCMP and School District #53, members of the RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services Unit have begun a new approach to local school bus enforcement.

Yesterday, May 22nd, a uniformed officer boarded the bus (bringing back fond memories) and rode with students in areas of Oliver and Okanagan Falls. The officer looked for violators of Section 149 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act (failure to stop for school bus) and other traffic safety concerns within the vicinity of the bus.

An unmarked police vehicle was in the area and responded to radio calls from the officer aboard the bus. The students were eager to assist, giving Cst. Fahlman 30 extra sets of eyes to enhance his enforcement abilities….

The RCMP plan to continue with random ride-alongs and taking appropriate enforcement actions to keep our children safe. We would like to take this opportunity to remind our local drivers of the related law and also ask the public to report violators (licence plate, description of vehicle, offence details) to your local RCMP immediately.

Cpl Ryan Mcleod

A/NC Officer i/c

South Okanagan Traffic Services