Cops get their man

On Wednesday July 10th, 2019 at 06:10 PM a lone male approached an orchard owner south of Oliver and asked for assistance with his bicycle.

While the orchard owner was distracted the male got into the orchard owner’s running vehicle and stole it, driving North towards Oliver on Hwy 97.

Oliver RCMP intercepted the vehicle at a traffic light in Oliver and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled from police and after a short time the driver jumped out of the still moving vehicle. The unoccupied vehicle slowly drifted into a local business before coming to a complete stop.

The driver was located hiding near the Oliver Chevron and taken into custody without incident. The male is from the Grand Prairie, Alberta area and had several outstanding warrants from Alberta. The male is facing several new Criminal Code offences including Theft of Vehicle, Dangerous Driving and will appear in Penticton Court today.

Source: Oliver Detachment RCMP

Sgt. Blaine Gervais

Thanks to the ODN reader that sent in the pictures oliverdailynews@gmail.com