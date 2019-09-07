Cops for kids ride stops in Oliver for presentations and lunch

The local committee – Oliver Lions and Lioness club. Contribution from community groups accepted by a representative of the RCMP’s Cops for Kids program.

The 2019 Ride will take the team over 1,000km across the South Eastern corner of British Columbia over 10 days stopping in 26 communities. Since inception, they’ve raised over $5.5 million through their signature event. With requests from families on the rise, they’re working even harder to support the local children who need it most. Funds from the event support requests for medical equipment, transportation to Children’s Hospital, specialized therapies, learning & mobility aids.