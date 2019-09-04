34 cyclists and a 7 person support crew from RCMP and supporting enforcement agencies within South East District will depart Friday on the annual Cops for Kids Ride presented by the Kelowna Foundation for Hope and Social Innovation.

Day one – After departing Kelowna, the team will make their way south along highway 97 for the first of 10 days to raise awareness and essential funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

Day two of their journey brings the team to Oliver on Saturday September 7th to the Fire Hall at 11:30am. Everyone is encouraged to come down to enjoy the BBQ lunch graciously hosted by the Oliver Lioness Club, and to support the team.

“Our route covers a vast and mountainous corner of the province with unrelenting hills and inclement weather at times, but these riders know that on the other side of each mountain is a family who has benefitted from our fundraising efforts,” says Ride Captain Retired Staff Sergeant Major Julio Krenz. “Our riders join the RCMP to help people and make a difference in their communities. Unfortunately, day to day they’re faced with some of the harshest realities of life while also dealing with staffing shortages that leaves them tired and burnt out. For them, experiencing the gratitude from families who are helped by their efforts is often one of the highlights of their careers, and reminds them of why they joined our national police force.”

The 2019 Ride will take the team over 1,000km across the South Eastern corner of British Columbia over 10 days stopping in 26 communities. Since inception, they’ve raised over $5.5 million through their signature event. With requests from families on the rise, they’re working even harder to support the local children who need it most. Funds from the event support requests for medical equipment, transportation to Children’s Hospital, specialized therapies, learning & mobility aids.