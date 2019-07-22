Contracts to be let – large and small

Four capital projects on the drawing board and ready for construction:

Park Drive Traffic Calming, Fairview Road Sidewalk Extension, Airport Street Rehabilitation &

McGowan Subdivision Water Upgrades.

1. RECOMMENDATIONS:

Staff concur with TRUE’s original recommendation (Option a)

a. Award the ‘2019 Capital Works’ tender to Grizzly Excavating Ltd. for the total project cost of $491,669.06 & use $212,100 of Gas Tax money to make up shortfall in the General Capital Budget, OR

b. Award the ‘2019 Capital Works’ tender to Grizzly Excavating Ltd. for the total project cost of $393,900 with the ‘Fairview Sidewalk’ portion of project being taking out of the tender & using $167,400 of Gas Tax money to make up shortfall in the General Capital Budget,

Staff note Option b which removes the Fairview Road sidewalk from the 2019 Capital

Works tender would allow more Gas tax money to be spent on other Council priorities

2. RECOMMENDATIONS:

That Council award the ‘New Park’ contract to Pac West Contracting in the amount of $123,210.27; and

That Council direct Staff to incorporate an outdoor water fill/fountain fill station, with associated works, for an estimated cost of $10,000.