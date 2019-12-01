Constant training for local firefighters

Last week you may have seen what resembles a structure fire coming from our airport training grounds.

After a number of years using our old mobile home trailer for various fire related scenarios including a bunch of live burns. It was one last burn and a great practice on protecting “exposures” that’s what we call the buildings next to the burning structure.

We would like to thank the people of Oliver for their support in our on going training to make everyone safer!

Training such as this is invaluable to our members as it shows them the different fire dynamics that occur during a large structure fire.

Source: Oliver Fire Department