Conservation Program at RDOS wins award

The Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) created a community excellence awards program to acknowledge those communities or regions which promote initiatives related to Environmental Sustainability, Social Responsibility, or Economic Development, and every year invites all local governments to share their accomplishments as a nomination for one of these categories.

At SILGA, on April 25th, the Regional District was proud to receive the award for Environmental Sustainability.

“I am pleased to accept the 2018 SILGA Community Excellence Award for Environmental Sustainability on behalf of the South Okanagan Conservation Fund Program.”, said RDOS Chair, Karla Kozakevich. “Without the expertise and diverse balance of academic, technical and practical experience of the Technical Advisory Committee, along with the hard work of the Program Manager, Bryn White, these important works to conserve our beautiful and unique environment could not have been done.” Bryn White added, “It is visionary, well deserved, and I am proud to be part of this very positive environmental legacy for our region.”

In 2016, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen adopted a bylaw to establish the South Okanagan Conservation Program for the communities of Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Electoral Areas “A”(Rural Osoyoos), “C” (Rural Oliver), “D” (Okanagan Falls/Kaleden), “E” (Naramata) and “F” (West Bench). The funds support conservation efforts to protect, enhance and restore natural areas, water, environment, wildlife, land and habitat.