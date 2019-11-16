Conservation experts to educate farmers on sustainability

November 20 Sustainable Agriculture knowledge-sharing event

Have you ever wondered about integrating sustainable practices in your operation, but weren’t sure where to start? Or would you just like to know more about sustainable agriculture, and how it is working for others in the valley?

South Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Program (SOSCP) and Summerland’s Okanagan Crush Pad are hosting an afternoon to share experiences about organic production, how sustainable practices can fit into a business plan, and the challenges of farming at the highest elevation in the Okanagan Valley (2,300 feet) in close proximity to many natural ecosystems. The session includes a tour of Okanagan Crush Pad’s Garnet Valley vineyard, a wine tasting, coffee and light snacks. Speakers attending are from SOSCP, Sustainable Winegrowing BC, the Environmental Farm Plan, and others. The event runs from noon until 3 pm. Participants are asked to meet at The Peach Pitt produce market parking lot at noon sharp (just off Highway 97, 9701 Jones Flat Road, Summerland) and the group will carpool to the Garnet Valley vineyard. Note: Dress or the weather and wearing layers appropriate for both outdoor and indoor activities.

For more information check out the South Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Program at www.soscp.org

Sustainable Agriculture Coordinator

Theresa Loewen is a Professional Agrologist (P.Ag.) and Landscape Ecologist specializing in ecological land classification, mapping, and extension with experience in natural resource management, land use planning, ecosystem identification, and treefruit and grape production in Kelowna, BC. She is a Master’s Candidate at the University of British Columbia, Okanagan. Her research focuses on integrating the principles of sustainable agriculture and ecology in order to conserve biodiversity on private and agricultural land while supporting the agricultural industry and farming community in the Okanagan

Sustainable Agriculture On Farm Stewardship

Tanya Brouwers is assisting the SOSCP sustainable agriculture program with a focus on the cattle sector. Tanya and her family run a cow-calf and hay operation in the Southern Interior. They have undertaken an Environmental Farm Plan and continue to try and improve their stewardship practices of the riparian and wetland area at the home ranch. In addition to being a certified organic crop inspector, Tanya has a diploma in Restoration of Natural Systems and has done field and technical consulting providing outreach, advice and guidance related to restoration plans, information about sensitive ecosystems and wildlife, riparian fencing, invasive plant management and more.

The SOSCP Sustainable Agriculture Team works with landowners, stakeholders and policy makers to develop sustainable environmental practices and stewardship programs with, and for, agricultural landowners.