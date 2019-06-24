Connectivity is great for business

The largest ever investment in phone and high speed data connectivity is a 50 million dollar contribution to remove communities and indigenous areas of the province.

Jinny Sims in Oliver to make an announcement of a joint venture with ABC communications that affects Bridesville and Anarchist Mtn, the growth of housing and services to emergency first responders. Sims says “connectivity closes the digital divide between cities and rural areas creating a lifeline needed to thrive.”

Interesting to note that Minister Sims came with a full audio visual crew, lights, sound systems to a rather intimate crowd of ten people. Two reporters present.

ABC Communications will receive almost Three Hundred thousand dollars to build wireless networks in twelve BC communities mainly in the central interior. The most local project at Bridesville and rural Osoyoos.