Land matters, planning matters are sometimes confusing so we will try to explain further

1. Letter from Martin Collins in full

2. Previous story from Council two weeks ago

***

January 18, 2017

ALC File: 46593

Diane Vaykovich Corporate Officer

Town of Oliver

Dear Madam:

Re: Draft Town of Oliver Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw 1370 – Your File: 6970.01

Thank you for your letter dated January 17, 2017 provided in response to the Agricultural Land Commission’s November 14, 2016 letter commenting on the draft Town of Oliver OCP Bylaw.

You have expressed concern about the ALC’s request that the Town remove the Medium Density Residential (MR) and Parks (P) designation on portions of three ALR parcels (7057 and 7077 Meadows Drive and 370 Zinfandel Ave) adjacent to Tucelnuit Lake. You indicate that the Town has been setting aside reserve funds to facilitate the purchase of lands designated as Park and has also made infrastructure upgrades to water, sewer and road networks on the assumption that these lands would be developed to higher residential densities.

The ALC appreciates the information you have provided about the Town’s actions to facilitate development of the above referenced lands. In addition the ALC is aware of, and recognizes that Resolution #522/2002 addresses the future exclusion of the lands subject to very specific conditions (i.e. adopting amendments to Town bylaws to increase residential density in the existing urban area).

However, the ALC’s request to amend the bylaw arose from uncertainty as to whether the Town has fulfilled, (or is prepared to fulfill) the conditions associated with Resolution #522/2002, and achieve the necessary co-operation of landowners, and because of a subsequent ALC decision to refuse an exclusion application (Resolution #95/2009) for 7077 Meadows Drive and 370 Zinfandel Ave.

The ALC recognizes that the above referenced MR and P designations are longstanding in the current OCP and withdraws its recommendation to remove them from the draft OCP. However, the ALC still has concerns that the development may not be achievable and hopes that the Town will reconsider the validity and purpose of the designations.

With regard to 5720 Main Street, the ALC has been very clear about its lack of support for nonagricultural uses on the property and may not support an expansion of permitted uses in the AG Zone which go beyond uses permitted by the ALC Act and Regulation.

Yours truly,

PROVINCIAL

AGRICULTURAL LAND COMMISSION

Martin Collins, Director of Policy and Planning

****

January 10th – Council Report

Draft OCP discussion – report from contract planner Chris Garrish and letter from Martin Collins, ALC drew attention of council members at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Contract planner recommended certain land designations be changed in draft OCP report to conform with the wishes of the Agricultural Land Commission – specifically:

A strip of zoned agriculture land at 5720 Main Street (Mann). Council desired that the new OCP designate the area as commercial use as ALLOWED in the ALC regulations to conform with present highway uses at the south end of town.

A section of land at northwest corner of Tuc el nuit Lake, 370 Zinfandel Ave, and 7057/7077 Meadows Drive that had been marked for future development in the 2003 OCP. The ALC would like that to revert back to the original and present use of agriculture.

With the absence of the Mayor and one water councilor – council decided to direct staff to provide a bit more historical information and bring the subject back at a meeting in two weeks